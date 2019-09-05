Teachers’ Day celebrated today

Bhubaneswar: Teachers’ Day is a special occasion indeed, considering the deep bondage that is formed between teachers and students through their student life, and also considering the role that the teachers play in a student’s life and career.

This is commemorated as the birthdate of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, who was also the first vice president and the second president of India.

But Dr Radhakrishnan was far more than being a politician. He was a scholar taken in utmost regard by all, and also a teacher beyond par in the field of philosophy.

The day holds great importance for students and teachers. The day is marked with revelry and different programmes are planned for teachers in schools and colleges.