Teach India’s heritage, culture, and traditions to children: Vice President

New Delhi: The Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu has emphasized the importance of teaching India’s heritage, culture, and traditions t children.

Interacting with children who represented India at Brave Kids Festival 2019 in Poland and Ukraine, here today, Naidu urged parents and teachers to attach utmost importance to teaching children about India’s heritage, culture, and traditions. He also wanted schools to inculcate the spirit of volunteerism among children by encouraging them to take part in voluntary activities such as NSS, NCC and Scouts, and Guides, etc.

Observing that participating in events such as the Brave Kids International Festival would enable the youngsters to understand the importance of friendship and respect for each other’s culture, the Vice President expressed the hope that taking part in such events would contribute towards a peaceful and sustainable world.

The President urged schools to promote sports and yoga to enable students to stay fit. Naidu witnessed Bhangra, Scissors and Dandiya performances rendered by the children and appreciated them for taking Indian culture and art form to the global stage. “You are indeed the cultural ambassadors of India,” Naidu added.

Six young cultural enthusiasts from Nanhi Dunya organization in Dehradun namely – Khushi, Saniya, Anchal, Manish, Saksham, Rahul and their instructor Ashu Satvika Goyal, Group leader Harshit and representatives of Nanhi Dunya were present.