Tata Trusts and University of the Arts London (UAL) collaborate to co-create bespoke textile products

Mumbai: Antaran (an Initiative of Tata Trusts) and University of the Arts London (UAL) have come together to synthesize synergies and jointly rejuvenate the handloom sector in the Eastern and North-Eastern regions of India.

This collaboration will enable a teaching and learning environment to ensure continuous value-add in the lives of the artisans and weavers. The students of the University of Arts London will be visiting the clusters as a part of an exchange program and engaging with the artisans directly. They plan to exchange documentation and research material to come up with collaborative projects. The partnership will help reach the grass-root level weavers and create a growth inclusive ecosystem benefiting both.

Commenting on the partnership, Sharda Gautam, Head of Crafts-Tata Trusts said, “UAL and Tata Trusts partnership is going to create a unique opportunity for the crafts sector and the artisans involved. Bypassing the barriers of education, language, culture and geography, design students from London would co-create bespoke textile products with the artisan entrepreneurs from Odisha, Assam and Nagaland.”

Director of International Relations at University of the Arts London, Juliette Sargeant said, “We are delighted to be collaborating with Tata Trusts and the artisans on this wonderful project. This partnership will offer UAL students a unique opportunity to work alongside, learn from and collaborate with local weaving communities. An example of how art, design and creativity can forge social change and social justice, this initiative will produce mutual benefits and sustained impact.”

University of the Arts London is a world-leading university made up of six outstanding Colleges – Camberwell College of Arts, Central Saint Martins, Chelsea College of Arts, London College of Communication, London College of Fashion and Wimbledon College of Arts. Offering extensive courses in art, design, fashion communication and performing arts, it is also renowned for its pioneering research into creativity as a force for social and economic change.

Tata Trusts’ initiative, ‘Antaran’, aims at rejuvenating ailing handloom clusters through an end-to-end programme which would nurture artisans as designers and entrepreneurs. Through the ‘Antaran’ Initiative, Tata Trusts have initiated intensive work in Odisha, Assam and Nagaland. The programme will benefit 3,000 artisans directly involved in pre-loom, on-loom and post loom processes, impacting the livelihood of weavers in 6 weaving clusters of these states. The programme will also expand to clusters in Andhra Pradesh in the next eight months.

The crafts sector employs over seven million families in India and this partnership will provide a platform to the artisans and the sector as a whole to enhance and showcase their expertise. Antaran not only aims to connect artisans with the market but also other partners and stakeholders who can provide expert skills and knowledge to the existing programme. Initiatives such as Antaran are representatives of Tata Trusts’ involvement towards contributing to achieving India’s Sustainable Development Goals.