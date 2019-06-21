Tata Strive, Kalinga mines sign MoU for life skill development in ITIs

Bhubaneswar: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Tata Community Initiative Trust (TCIT) and Kalinga Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd (KMCPL) for life skill development in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

The MoU was signed by Ashok Kumar Mohanty, Managing Director, KMCPL and Ameya Vanjari, Head Technology and Innovations on behalf of Tata Strive in the presence of former Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority, Subroto Bagchi and Commissioner-cum-Secretary, SD&TE, Sanjay Kumar Singh.

As per the agreement, Tata Strive will train around 27,000 students of all 49 government ITIs during the year 2019-2020.

Through this training, students will learn employability skills such as total quality management, sustainability, safety and design thinking.

On this occasion, CEO, OSDA cum Director, Employment, Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, Director, DTE&T, Nirmala Chandra Mishra and other senior officers were present.