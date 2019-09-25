Tata Steel’s mines awarded FIMI Bala Gulshan Tandon Excellence Award

New Delhi: Tata Steel’s Joda East Iron Mine (JEIM) in Odisha and Jharia Division in Jharkhand has been awarded with the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) Bala Gulshan Tandon Excellence Award for the year 2018-19.

The award was given during 53 rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of FIMI held at The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi on September 24, 2019.

Out of 11 shortlisted highly mechanized mines, the award was given to Joda East Iron Mine for demonstrating best practices in sustainable and scientific mining methods.

Expressing happiness on receiving the award, Arun Misra, Vice President (Raw Materials), Tata Steel said: “We are honoured to receive this award for our efforts towards sustainable and safe mining practices. Environmental sustainability with employee safety form an integral part of our business philosophy. Our endeavour has always been to positively impact the environmental, social and economic aspects of business. We will continue to pursue excellence in mining and safety along with sustained inclusive growth.”

It was on the basis of desktop assessment and presentation, followed by the decision of the Jury

Committee for FIMI Awards 2018-19 that these mines were selected for Bala Gulshan Tandon

Excellence Award for the year 2018-19.

The Jury appreciated the overall performance of JEIM and specially recommended to honour JEIM with FIMI’s Excellence Award for 2018-19.

JEIM won this award for its excellent overall performance in economic, social, environmental, health & safety initiatives in its areas of operation. Safety & Health initiatives for Jharia Division were also well appreciated at FIMI AGM.