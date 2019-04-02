Tata Steel takes leap to boost gender diversity

Jamshedpur: Tata Steel has opened up two shifts at its Jamshedpur steel plant shopfloor for women employees between 6.00 am and 10.00 pm starting April 1.

Tata Steel has deployed 52 female employees at its Coke Plant and Electrical Repair Shopfloor in Shifts A and B between 6:00 am and 10:00 pm through the week.

This is also the first major step taken by Tata Steel towards its plans to have women constitute 10 per cent of its workforce on the shop floor by 2025 and to create more avenues for women to grow in the technical or manufacturing domain.

The new initiative to include women in the shopfloor follows the 2017 guidelines prescribed by the Government of Jharkhand that allows women to work in some shifts, provided adequate safety measures are put in place by employers.

Suresh Dutt Tripathi, Vice President (Human Resource Management) said, “We are happy to deploy this first batch of 52 women in the Coke Plant and Electrical Repair shopfloor of our Jamshedpur Plant. This demonstrates our commitment to diversity & inclusion and leveraging all opportunities to build high performing diverse teams. Going forward, we hope to expand this further to include more departments that will open up for women.”

Ahead of this new and significant diversity and inclusion initiative, Tata Steel had conducted sensitisation sessions for the employees, set-up security systems created women role models as ambassadors and met families of women to seek continued support and make this a success. The Company has created new and augmented existing facilities like a creche, special conveyance, availability of lady doctors and attendants, canteen, restroom and washroom facilities, deployment of female security guards, CCTV surveillance systems and more.