Tata Steel Provides Healthcare Services At Sukinda Valley

Sukinda: Meeting the aspirations of the community has always been a focus area for Tata Steel. The CSR interventions of the company have always focused on ‘sustainable development’ that is aimed at enhancing the quality of life of people. For Tata Steel, providing healthcare services has always been the strongest pillar among all its stakeholder-centric activities in the Sukinda Valley.

Tata Steel Rural Development Society (TSRDS) operates a Primary Healthcare Centre at Kaliapani. The Primary Healthcare Centre is manned by one doctor, one pharmacist, one laboratory technician and one health support staff. Approximately40,000 people residing in 30 villages of nine Gram Panchayats–namely Chingudiapal, Ransol, Kaliapani, Kansa, Maruabil, Odisa, Kuhika, Kankadpal and Kankadahat– of three blocks –Bhuban, Sukinda and Kankadhat — of Jajpur district depend on this Primary Healthcare Centre. Around 1,500 patients avail of treatment for various ailments at this centre every month. Apart from free treatment and medication to the patients, TSRDS also conducts eye operation for cataract patients in the region with the help of Kalinga Eye Hospital, Dhenkanal, free of cost.

To take the healthcare services to a higher level, Tata Steel also operates a 32-bedded hospital at Kaliapani for its employees and the people of this region. The hospital has even permanent doctors and two visiting doctors specialising in different departments such as General Medicine, Pediatrics, Surgery, Dentistry, Eye and Orthopedics. The hospital also has a Pathology laboratory, Operation Theatre, two-bedded ICU and an X-Ray unit. To reach out to people in the hinterland, the steel major has been running an ambulance Service in Sukinda region. The ambulance service is mostly used to bring critical patients to the Tata Hospital and to ferry serious patients to the referral hospitals at Sukinda, Duburi, and Danagadi.

Along with curative healthcare services, TSRDS organises more than 120 sessions on health awareness on AIDS, personal hygiene, sanitation, dengue, malaria and filarial prevention throughout the year. To achieve the goal of the National Health Mission and strengthen Primary Healthcare Service, TSRDS works with the health department of the Government of Odisha in the region. TSRDS also provides health education in physical and behavioral changes under the RISTA project to about 1,000 youth of Chingudiapal and Ransol panchayats.

The healthcare services provided by Tata Steel to the community is a highly praiseworthy exercise. Apart from the general masses, it is of immense benefit to the elderly people belonging to economically-backward sections of the community and goes a long way in fulfilling the `Social Commitment’ of Tata Steel.

Mrs Santi Mohanta (57), of Girnga Mali village, said: “I stay alone as I have no one in my family. I was facing difficulties in vision since the last one year. How do I earn my livelihood if I am unable to work due to my eye problem? I am very poor and was, thus, unable to treat my eye problem. I came here for the treatment of my eyes. Thanks to TSRDS, my eyes have been operated upon, free of cost. Now I can see clearly and can go for daily work and earn my livelihood.”

Mr Jaya Pradhan, aged about 65,of Kusumundia village said: “TSRDS had organised cataract operation on one of my eyes last year. I came here today for the treatment of my second eye. Now I can see clearly and am able to play with my grandchildren once again. TSRDS has been helping the people of this region. We are getting free treatment and medicine from Tata Steel. I am very happy and thankful to Tata Steel for reaching out to us with their helping hands.”