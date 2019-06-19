Tata Steel-constructed Adarsha Vidyalaya inaugurated at Bhanjanagar

Bhanjanagar: The Adarsha Vidyalaya (Model School) at Malaspadar, Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district was inaugurated today by Bikram Keshari Arukha, Minister of Forest & Environment, Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Odisha.

Spread across 25000 sq feet area, the school has been built by Tata Steel at a cost of nearly Rs 4.5 crore with modern amenities.

Present on the occasion were Jitendra Keshari Arukh, Vice-Chairman, Bhanjanagar Block, Mr. Sanatan Panda, District Education Officer, Ganjam, Mr. Sushanta Kumar Mishra, Vice President (Marketing and Business Development), TSSEZL, Mr. Debashis Jena, Chief Resident Executive, Tata Steel and Mr. Sanjeev Jha, Executive Director, JUSCO.

Commending Tata Steel for the initiative Shri Arukha said: “I am hopeful that these Adarsh Vidyalayas would usher a new beginning for educational growth of interior areas of the state by bringing quality education and infrastructure to the rural students and the society”.

Mr. Sushanta Kumar Mishra, Vice President (Marketing and Business Development), TSSEZL said ‎that Tata Steel believes in the philosophy of inclusive growth of its communities. We are committed in our efforts to construct 30 Adarsha Vidyalayas in Odisha, with an aim for providing quality infrastructure to the interior parts of the state and be part of the overall growth of the society. The Company has handed over 16 schools including the present one to the government authorities. Rest will be completed in time.

The schools equipped with almost all modern facilities and infrastructure including a dedicated computer room, furnished library, advanced laboratories, staff room, principal’s chamber, prayer and assembly point and separate washrooms for girls and boys on each floor, etc.

In order to make quality infrastructure available to students in far-flung areas in the state, in 2016, Tata Steel had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Odisha to construct 30 Adarsha Vidyalayas (Model Schools) at an estimated cost of Rs 136 crore across the state. This initiative by the steel major is part of the Government of Odisha’s grand plan of setting up Adarsha Vidyalaya (Model Schools) in each block in the state. Earlier fifteen model schools at Danagadi, Korei, Dasarathpur, Jamadhar, Dharmasala, Baranga, Kamakhyanagar, Nayagarh, Jagannathprasad, Aska, Buguda, Sundargarh Sadar, Bonaigarh, Hatadih,and Ghasipura, built by Tata Steel, were handed over to the state government.