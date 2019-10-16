Tata Steel bags three awards at the Worldsteel’s 10th Steelie Awards

Mumbai: Tata Steel has won three awards at the World Steel Association’s (worldsteel) 10th Annual Steelie Awards. Tata Steel Limited has won the steelie awards in two categories: ‘Excellence in digital communications’ and ‘Excellence in communications programmes’ for its #WeAlsoMakeTomorrow campaign.

Tata Steel Europe bagged the steelie award in the category – ‘Excellence in Life Cycle Assessment’ for ‘Developing an LCA tool to assess the sustainability of new product developments’.

The awards were presented at the annual dinner of the worldsteel’s 2019 General Assembly in Monterrey, Mexico on Monday.

TV Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, Chanakya Chaudhary, VP, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, and Peeyush Gupta, VP (Steel Marketing & Sales), Tata Steel, received the award on behalf of Tata Steel Limited. Dr. Henrik Adam, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Steel Europe, and Dr. Hans Fischer, Non-Executive Director, Tata Steel Europe, received the award on behalf of Tata Steel Europe.

TV Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel said: “The multiple awards bagged by Tata Steel at the 10th

edition of worldsteel’s Steelie Awards is a manifestation of our relentless pursuit of excellence in all aspects of our business. The awards are also a recognition of our efforts by the global steel industry which is very gratifying. We thank the worldsteel jury for this appreciation.”

Tata Steel (Tata Steel Limited and Tata Steel Europe) was nominated in five out of six relevant categories. The six categories include: Excellence in digital communications, Innovation of the year, Excellence in sustainability, Excellence in Life Cycle Assessment, Excellence in education and training, and Excellence in communications programmes.

The Steelie Awards recognise member companies or individuals for their contribution to the steel industry over a one-year period in a series of categories impacting the industry.