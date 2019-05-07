Tata Steel announces recruitment drive for Trade Apprentices for Kalinganagar

Bhubaneswar: Tata Steel has invited applications for Trade Apprentices, exclusively from candidates domiciled in the State of Odisha, for its Kalinganagar steel plant.

Tata Steel’s Capability Development Department, which oversees the current recruitment drive, will accept online applications from Matriculate or ITI passed candidates at the web link www.tatasteel.com/careersunder the section Current openings: Apply for jobs/internship(alternatively visit http://203.197.123.30/recruit/AppList.aspx)till May 13, 2019. Details of eligibility and qualifications are mentioned on the website.

Candidates, whose applications are accepted, will have to take an online written assessment between 8-15 June 2019 followed by personal interview and medical examination. Allotment of trades will be based on the merit of the candidates as exhibited in the written test and the interview.

The candidates, on recruitment, will receive a stipend during the training period as specified under the Apprentices Act and will also be provided with free hostel accommodation, if available, during the training period. The training period will be for 1 or 2 years.

Post successful completion of the training and clearing the All India Trade Test, the candidate will be awarded the National Trade Certificate.

Tata Steel, which always strives for the development of the local community, is also enabling employability through training of local youths in a major way.

Tata Steel Kalinganagar Plant commenced the commercial production in 2016 and has already achieved the first phase steel production of 3 Million Tonne Per Annum (MnTPA). After successful ramp up, it has embarked upon the second phase expansion at an investment of Rs 23,500 crore which would augment its steel production to 8 MnTPA.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). It is one of the world’s most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $22.67 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2019. In 2018, Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Steel Ltd (now renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd).

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.