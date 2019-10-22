Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2019: Novartis Bangalore Lifts Trophy

Mumbai: The 16th edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz, India’s largest and highest-rated business quiz, successfully concluded with the national finals in Mumbai on October 19, 2019. Subrata Dass and Abhishek Kumar from Novartis Ltd. emerged as National Champions.

The occasion was graced by Chief Guest Mr. Praveer Sinha, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Power Company Limited who felicitated the national winners with the coveted Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2019 trophy and the prize money of Rs.5,00,000.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Praveer Sinha said, “Heartiest congratulations to the winners. There is only one journey and that is the journey of learning in life. Learning of life is what drives us, so if we have a passion for anything like quizzing, this is what we need to do and do it with full commitment. That’s what will drive India of the future. That’s what will drive this nation to greater heights.”

As the industry is moving towards end to end digitalization with autonomous, connected and smarter technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), this year’s quiz was themed around the ‘Industry 4.0’ concept. The finale also witnessed a round hosted by Mr. Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian of Tata Sons. Donning the cap of the quizmaster, Mr. Bhat posed some interesting questions to the participants, adding to the excitement of the grand finale.

Giri Balasubramaniam, aka ‘Pickbrain’, quizzed the participants on a host of topics, testing their knowledge and ability to think analytically, creatively and swiftly. Novartis, the national winning team clinched the trophy by giving razor-sharp answers with enthusiasm.

Expressing their happiness, Subrata Dass and Abhishek Kumar said, “After participating in the quiz for the last 14 years, winning the national finals is a dream come true for us. The Tata Crucible Quiz is an excellent platform not just for quizzing but also as a platform that motivates us to build our knowledge base. Year on year, the Tata Crucible team churns out a large number of questions, which involves a gigantic amount of research. Participating in the quiz pushes us tob increase our knowledge which gives us the advantage and edge in other aspects of our lives as well.”

The teams competing for the finals consisted of two teams each from four zonal finals below:

New Delhi Winner: Srimant Kumar Mallick & Sampad Mishra from SAIL, Ranchi Runner-up: Rohan Khanna & Yashwardhan Singh Chauhan from Barclays Kolkata Winner: Rabi Shankar Saha and Sethu Madhavan from Capgemini Runner-up: V. Nivesh & Umesh Malayant from Bhilai Steel Plant Coimbatore Winner: Subrata Dass & Abhishek Kumar from Novartis Runner-up: Aniruddha Dutta & R. Jayakanthan from TCS Mumbai Winner: Harshvardhan V Bhatkuly & Rajiv D’silva from Savoir Faire Media Winner: Ankit Rajendrakumar Pudariu & Aanand Surendra Ladgaonkar from Hanning Motors India Pvt Ltd

The prizes for Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz this year were supported by Tata Cliq. Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz covered 25 cities across India, with 1500+ teams participating in the quiz this year. The quiz has gained immense popularity among professionals from metros, tier 2 and 3 cities across India.