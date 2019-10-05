Tap IT potential to improve investigation, police governance: Vice President

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today stressed the need to make policing people-centric and police stations people-friendly and receptive.

Addressing a National Seminar on SMART Policing organized jointly by the Indian Police Foundation, the National Centre for Good Governance and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), he suggested internal reforms within the police forces including improving the ambiance in the police stations to make them complainant-friendly.

Pointing out that the police station was the first point of contact for people, he said that the common man should feel confident that the police personnel was competent to redress his grievance. At present, you would agree, a complainant enters the police station with serious misgivings whether his or her report would be registered or what kind of treatment would the person get.

He suggested them to focus on the swift and objective approach to dealing with cases rather than bothering about the increase in crime figures. He said that every complaint must be registered and enquired.

“We have been talking for many years to make police stations people-friendly. Unfortunately, that is not happening. Unless the senior officers take the lead in changing the atmosphere in police stations, I am afraid that things might not improve,” he added.

Observing that the country was facing problems such as terrorism, Maoism and insurgency, Shri Naidu said that the ballot was more powerful than the bullet.

Stating that terrorism was the enemy of humanity, he said there should be no complacency on the safety and security of the country and called for measures to enhance the capabilities of the State Police and Central Armed Forces to deal with emerging challenges effectively.

“Stable law and order ensured by motivated and committed police would provide the necessary foundations for sustained economic progress of the country,” he added.

Referring to the daunting challenges posed by Cyber age, the Vice President stressed the need to train police forces across the country to tackle cyber crimes. At the same time, he said there was an enormous scope to tap IT potential in the fields of police governance, investigation, safety and security management as well as citizen-centric policing.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s vision of smart policing, he wanted the police to think of an innovative approach to deal with VIP security and in regulating traffic during the movement of VVIPS.

Expressing concern over the sporadic instances of sexual assaults and crimes against women and minor children, Shri Naidu called for stepping up of security measures to ensure the safety of women. He wanted the police to be sensitized about the need to act firmly and ensure that the culprits were brought to book at the earliest.

The Vice President said that addressing the shortage of manpower, improving the transport and communications facilities and services, and setting up of forensic more laboratories were needed in addition to the police reforms suggested by the Supreme Court.

The President of Indian Police Foundation, Shri N. Ramachandran, Director General, Bureau of Police Research and Development Shri V.S.K Kaumudi, Chairman, Indian Police Foundation, Shri Prakash Singh, Secretary Personnel Administrative Reforms, Shri Chandramouli and others were in attendance