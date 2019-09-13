Tanker truck runs into rail track near Muniguda, train services disrupted

Rayagada: A major mishap was averted as a tanker truck veered into the tracks near Muniguda railway crossing today. No loss of life or property has been reported.

According to sources, the incident occurred this morning after the heavy vehicle lost control due to failure of brakes and slipped on to the tracks. The aluminium powder laden-vehicle was en route to Jharsuguda from Vishakhapatnam.

As the brakes stopped working, the alert driver was bound to drive the tanker onto the tracks in order to save lives by not running over anyone, sources said and added that some small shops and buses stationed near the tracks had a close shave from any mishap because of the driver’s actions.

While the driver of the tanker escaped unhurt, the Gandhidham-Puri Express was delayed at Muniguda railway station. On being informed, local GRP officials and police reached the spot and launched an operation to remove the mangled vehicle from the tracks.

Though the rail traffic was disrupted for a few hours, it was restored after the truck was moved away, sources added.