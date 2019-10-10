Tamil Nadu summit: No agreements to be signed between India, China

New Delhi: No agreements will be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping’s Tamil Nadu summit. Trade and defence matters are on agenda.

The two leaders will have informal summit at Mamallapuram in coastal Tamil Nadu on October 11-12. According to agency reports, the meeting will be similar to the one held in Wuhan in April 2018.

Among key issues that are likely to be discussed include confidence-building measures along the Line of Actual Control, bilateral trade and global issues at large.

The Chinese President will arrive in India on Friday afternoon and the talks will be held at a sea resort near Chennai. Later during the day, PM Modi will host a dinner for Jinping and a cultural show will also be held in the evening.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will accompany PM Modi to the summit.