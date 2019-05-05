Tamil Nadu CM orders immediate release of Rs 10 Cr to Odisha govt

Bhubaneswar: Considering the huge loss caused by the cyclone FANI, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday ordered an immediate contribution from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the Government of Odisha.

Taking stock of the progress made in the ongoing relief and restoration works in the districts affected by the cyclone, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ordered a sum of Rs 10 crores from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the Government of Odisha.

The Odisha Chief Minister took to his Twitter handle and urged to help rebuild precious lives with the online contribution to Chief Minister Relief Fund.

<>

#Odisha has been devastated by #CycloneFani. Please help rebuild precious lives with your online contribution to Chief Minister Relief Fund via link: https://t.co/C2LrUttIsr pic.twitter.com/gtEb9viHk2 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 4, 2019



</>