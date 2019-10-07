Taliban swaps 3 Indian hostages for its 11 members: Report

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Taliban swaps 3 Indian hostages
8

New Delhi: The Taliban has released three Indian hostages in exchange for its 11 members of the insurgent group, according to a report.

Related Posts

Assailants kill BJP leader, 3 family members in Maharashtra

Union Petroleum Minister on 3-day visit to Mongolia

FM to inaugurate National e-Assessment Centre of Income Tax…

The report said those released include some high-ranking officials of the Taliban. The report further said the swap occurred on October 6. It, however, did not specify where the exchange took place.

Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Idrees Zaman on October 6 told reporters that talks in Islamabad between a Taliban delegation and Pakistani authorities focused on the release of two hostages.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Assailants kill BJP leader, 3 family members in Maharashtra

Union Petroleum Minister on 3-day visit to Mongolia

FM to inaugurate National e-Assessment Centre of Income Tax…

1 of 3,039