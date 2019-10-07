Taliban swaps 3 Indian hostages for its 11 members: Report

New Delhi: The Taliban has released three Indian hostages in exchange for its 11 members of the insurgent group, according to a report.

The report said those released include some high-ranking officials of the Taliban. The report further said the swap occurred on October 6. It, however, did not specify where the exchange took place.

Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Idrees Zaman on October 6 told reporters that talks in Islamabad between a Taliban delegation and Pakistani authorities focused on the release of two hostages.