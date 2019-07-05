Taliban deal seems to be drifting away

Washington: The US is in a hurry for a Taliban deal, but the Afghan peace is drifting away further in the war ravaged country, according to reports.

The report said President Donald Trump is impatient to pull the remaining 14,000 US troops out of Afghanistan. He believes that nothing more can be achieved from the military operation launched after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US is seeking a deal with the Islamist extremist Taliban by September 1 ,before Afghanistan’s elections.

The Taliban have steadfastly refused to negotiate with the internationally recognized government in Kabul.

Laurel Miller, who served as the US special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan said: “I think there is a strong possibility that there could be an agreement between the US and the Taliban even sooner than September”.