Talent scouting is key to Football: Isac Doru

Bhubaneswar: Sports and Youth Services, Department of Odisha in association with All India Football Federation organised a two-day workshop in Kalinga Stadium, that concluded today.

The workshop was led by newly-appointed Technical Director of Indian National Football Team, Mr Isac Doru who explained the various methodology to scout for talents and for the overall development of football in the state.

Sharing his insights, Mr Isac Doru, Technical Director, All Indian Football Federation said, “Talent scouting is an important tool for the selection of competent football players in Odisha. This workshop was a good platform for knowledge sharing and the insights will enable coaches to scout good players from different sports hostels and provide better training to budding soccer players.”

The State Government is keen on the overall development of football in Odisha. And organising workshops is one such initiative that will help produce quality coaches so that the training pattern and scouting of players could be developed, he added.