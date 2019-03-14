Talcher Hottest at 39.4 Degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s coal town of Talcher emerged as the hottest place in the state with the maximum temperature recorded at 39.4 degree Celsius on Thursday.

Malkangiri district remained the second hottest place in the state with 38.5 degrees while the temperature in Bhawanipatna, Bolangir and Sonepur remained 38 degrees.

The maximum temperature in Sambalpur and Angul was recorded 37.2 and 37.1 respectively. Similarly, the capital city of Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum temperature of 36.7 degrees today.

Besides, four other places where the temperature soared above 35 degree Celsius are Jharsuguda (36.6), Hirakud (35.7), Koraput (35.6) and Cuttack (35.0).