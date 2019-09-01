Take Home Ration distribution commences in 30 districts

Bhubaneswar: With the objective of enhancing the quality of Take Home Ration (THR) management system, Chhatua distribution to beneficiaries in Anganwadi centres commenced today across the state.

As per the revised guidelines, from this month Chhatua will be distributed on 1st of every month in presence of members of Mother Committee, Janch Committee and supervising officers. The government has adopted fixed-day approach for mixing of ingredients on 23rd and distribution of chattua on 1st of every month.

For proper monitoring and implementation of the programme, State level Senior Officers of Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti Department have been deputed to personally supervise the proper functioning of this programme in all 30 districts. Similarly, district level officers and ICDS functionaries deputed by district Collectors have also been assigned to visit AWCs in their respective districts and supervise the distribution process.

District Collectors of Balasore, Bargarh, Gajapati and Bhadrak personally visited and monitored the THR distribution in their districts. Sub-collectors, BDOs, Tehsildars, DSWOs, CDPOs and the district level functionaries also visited different AWCs to observe the THR distribution. The focus of this THR Management is to streamline the supply chain from procurement to distribution level.

In THR chhatua, laddu, dry ration and egg is being distributed to pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls, children below 3 years and severely underweight children in the age group of 3 to 6 years to enhance their levels of nutrition. This is a move to provide quality THR to beneficiaries and maintain transparency and accountability at every step, as emphasized upon by WCD Principal secretary Anu Garg.