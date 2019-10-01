Take-Home Ration Distributed Across All Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: On successful implementation of Government’s decision to adopt the fixed-day approach for distribution of Take Home Ration (THR) on 1st of every month, today beneficiaries are getting chhatua at Anganwadi centres in all 30 districts across the state.

Taking the monitoring to the next level senior officers of Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti Department are deployed to districts to physically supervising the proper functioning of this programme. The collector Kendrapada and Bhadrakh monitored the THR distribution in their respective districts. District level officers such as Additional District Magistrate, Sub-collectors, BDOs, Tehsildars, DSWOs, CDPOs and ICDS functionaries have also been supervising the distribution process.

As per the new guidelines, chhatua will be distributed on 1st of every month in the presence of members of Mother Committee, Janch Committee and supervising officers. Currently, THR is being provided to children between 6 months to 3 years, pregnant & nursing women and adolescent girls. Further, severely malnourished children from 3 years to 6 years are getting THR along with Hot Cooked Meal at AWCs.

The primary objective of this monitoring is to streamline supply chain management system while maintaining transparency and accountability at every step for increasing the nutritional standards of beneficiaries of the ICDS scheme.

You will be glad to know that WCD & MS Department introduced a nutrition protagonist ‘Tiki Mausi’, launched recently by Hon’ble Minister, WCD & MS, for delivering key nutrition messages through various platforms tools and platforms to bring about positive social behaviours and practices in the community including distribution and consumption of quality THR for improving nutritional standard of 6 months to 6 years, pregnant & nursing women and adolescent girls.