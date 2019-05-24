Taiwan scripts history, holds Asia’s first legal gay weddings

Taipei: History was scripted in Taiwan on Friday as same-sex couples tied the knot in Asia’s first legal gay weddings that heralded a landmark moment for the LGBT community.

The weddings came a week after lawmakers took the unprecedented decision to legalise gay marriage.

Shane Lin and Marc Yuan were the first to arrive at a government office in downtown Taipei. They were followed by playwright LiYing Chien and her girlfriend who goes by the pen name Cynical Chick.

Among those getting married were social worker Huang Mei-yu and her partner You Ya-ting.

Some 300 same-sex couples are expected to register on Friday, a week after parliament approved gay marriage legislation.

Notably, the lawmakers in Taiwan approved a bill legalising same-sex marriage making the country the first place in Asia to pass the landmark decision that became effective on May 24.

