Taimur to star with mom Kareena in Good News

Mumbai: Taimur Ali Khan, the star kid who has been in the limelight since his birth, is said to make an appearance in Kareena and Akshay Kumar starrer Good News.

The two-years-old Nawab has been spotted frequently with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sets of Good News sparking buzz about his cameo in the movie.

The movie Good News also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. It is a Dharma Production banner movie produced by Karan Johar.

The movie is slated to hit the theatres on September 6.