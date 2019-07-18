Tabor Athletics Meet: Sprinter Hima Das bags fourth gold in 15 days

Prague: India’s star sprinter Hima Das bagged her fourth gold in 15 days as the athlete won the 200 m race in the Tabor Athletics Meet in Czech Republic on Wednesday.

Hima clocked 23.25 seconds to bag the top honour. Her compatriot VK Vismaya won the silver medal with a season-best 23.43 seconds.

The sprinter from Assam also took to Twitter to share her victory.

Won another gold today in 200m and improved my timings to 23.25s at Tabor GP.



This was Hima’s fourth gold since July 2 when she ran her first competitive race in Europe.

In the men’s event, Muhammad Anas clinched the gold medal in 45.40 seconds in 400m race. Anas, on 13 July, had won gold in the men’s 400m race as he clocked 45.21 seconds to bag the yellow at Kladno.