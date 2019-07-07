Taapsee Pannu collaborates with director Anubhav Sinha for her next

Mumbai: Actor Taapsee Pannu who will be next seen in films such as Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh, has reportedly signed another project with director Anubhav Sinha.

The actor along with the director also shared a photo on her Instagram along with a caption.

<>

</>

The untitled project will mark Taapsee and Anubhav Sinha’s second project together. Earlier, the two had teamed up for Mulk, a 2018 release.