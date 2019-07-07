Taapsee Pannu collaborates with director Anubhav Sinha for her next

Mumbai: Actor Taapsee Pannu who will be next seen in films such as Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh, has reportedly signed another project with director Anubhav Sinha.
The actor along with the director also shared a photo on her Instagram along with a caption.
<>
View this post on Instagram
Cheers to the new beginning…. This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I’ve been wanting to do this since years. And it becomes exciting when it happens with the ‘Man of The Moment’ @anubhavsinhaa 8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for ! And ofcourse new beginnings need to be celebrated with some kickass food from Munna Da Dhaba!
</>
The untitled project will mark Taapsee and Anubhav Sinha’s second project together. Earlier, the two had teamed up for Mulk, a 2018 release.