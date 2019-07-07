Taapsee Pannu collaborates with director Anubhav Sinha for her next

BollywoodEntertainmentEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
Taapsee Pannu
8

Mumbai: Actor Taapsee Pannu who will be next seen in films such as Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh, has reportedly signed another project with director Anubhav Sinha.

The actor along with the director also shared a photo on her Instagram along with a caption.

<>

Related Posts

Super 30 gets U/A certificate from Censor Board

Ranveer Singh shares first look as Kapil Dev from ’83

Saaho song Psycho Saiyaan teaser out

</>

The untitled project will mark Taapsee and Anubhav Sinha’s second project together. Earlier, the two had teamed up for Mulk, a 2018 release.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.