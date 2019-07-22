Swiss Ambassador Andreas Baum visits KISS

Bhubaneswar: Dr Andreas Baum, Ambassador of Switzerland to India, and Swiss politician Niklaus Samuel Gugger visited KIIT and KISS here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering of 27000 students, Baum remarked that education is the panacea for all sorts of problems. “If you get proper education, you will certainly achieve peace, prosperity and success in life. Hence grasp right education. Never imitate others, rather lay top priority on your creativity apart from being gentle, humble and disciplined,” he told the students.

Addressing the students, Niklaus Samuel Gugger advised them to follow Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS as their role model to get success in life. “He has been championing the cause of the downtrodden people for the last 28 years by means of education”, he added.

Earlier welcoming the dignitaries to KISS, Dr Samanta said, the students of KISS are extremely delighted on the visit of the Ambassador and Member of Parliament of Switzerland. Among others, R. N. Dash, Secretary, KIIT & KISS and Dr Prashanta Kumar Routray, CEO, KISS were present on the occasion.