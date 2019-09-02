Sweet Recipes For Ganesh Chaturthi That Can Be Prepared At Home

Bhubaneswar: Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi holds special relevance in Hindu religion. It is one of the important festivals that is celebrated across the country with pomp and gaiety.

As it is the homecoming of Lord Ganesh, people offer special type of sweet dishes to the lord and pray for peace and well being.

Here are three traditional sweets recipe you can make at home to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi –

1.Modak

Boil water, add a pinch of salt along with a teaspoon of ghee, saffron, and pour rice flour to it.

Cover it with damp cloth and keep aside for 10 minutes.

In a pan, add ghee, grated coconut and jaggery (for stuffing).

Mix it well, add cardamom powder, roasted cashew nuts and raisins.

Take dough, wet hands with water and oil to knead into a soft dough.

Now start to put ball into small bowl size shape, stuff the filling and start to make plates around the stuffing.

Gather all plates at the centre of stuffing and seal edges.

Keep the modaks covered with the wet cloth as they can dry out.

Heat up 1 inch of water in idly cooker and place a banana leaf, put modaks on top of it.

Steam for 10 minutes over medium heat.

Modaks are ready to be served.

2. Boondi laddoo

Prepare a thin batter with gram flour and water or milk and heat ghee in a pan.

Fill the fryer or strainer with the batter up to the half.

Position it over pan and drain boondis in hot ghee by hitting the strainer on side of the pan, lifting. up then again hitting. This process should be finished very quickly.

Fry them to golden colour, drain and remove. Use up all the batter.

Prepare sugar syrup of one and a half thread consistency by boiling sugar and water.

Add saffron water and colour to the syrup. Mix the boondis, syrup, dry fruits and cardamom.

After 10 minutes, sprinkle over a little hot water, cover and keep for 1 1/2 hour.

Prepare round balls with moist hands.



3. Besan laddoo