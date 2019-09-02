Sweet Recipes For Ganesh Chaturthi That Can Be Prepared At Home

Bhubaneswar: Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi holds special relevance in Hindu religion. It is one of the important festivals that is celebrated across the country with pomp and gaiety.
As it is the homecoming of Lord Ganesh, people offer special type of sweet dishes to the lord and pray for peace and well being.
Here are three traditional sweets recipe you can make at home to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi –
1.Modak
- Boil water, add a pinch of salt along with a teaspoon of ghee, saffron, and pour rice flour to it.
- Cover it with damp cloth and keep aside for 10 minutes.
- In a pan, add ghee, grated coconut and jaggery (for stuffing).
- Mix it well, add cardamom powder, roasted cashew nuts and raisins.
- Take dough, wet hands with water and oil to knead into a soft dough.
- Now start to put ball into small bowl size shape, stuff the filling and start to make plates around the stuffing.
- Gather all plates at the centre of stuffing and seal edges.
- Keep the modaks covered with the wet cloth as they can dry out.
- Heat up 1 inch of water in idly cooker and place a banana leaf, put modaks on top of it.
- Steam for 10 minutes over medium heat.
- Modaks are ready to be served.
2. Boondi laddoo
- Prepare a thin batter with gram flour and water or milk and heat ghee in a pan.
- Fill the fryer or strainer with the batter up to the half.
- Position it over pan and drain boondis in hot ghee by hitting the strainer on side of the pan, lifting. up then again hitting. This process should be finished very quickly.
- Fry them to golden colour, drain and remove. Use up all the batter.
- Prepare sugar syrup of one and a half thread consistency by boiling sugar and water.
- Add saffron water and colour to the syrup. Mix the boondis, syrup, dry fruits and cardamom.
- After 10 minutes, sprinkle over a little hot water, cover and keep for 1 1/2 hour.
- Prepare round balls with moist hands.
3. Besan laddoo
- In a kadahi (wok), melt ghee and gram flour. Stir-fry over low heat. It takes about 30 minutes for the flour to get cooked through and it gets a pasty look when done.
- The colour should be light brown. Shut off the heat and leave the mixture to cool completely. If it does not cool entirely, it becomes moist when sugar is added.
- Add the sugar and cardamom and mix well by rubbing it with your open palm against the base of the bowl. Rub till blended thoroughly.
- Shape into tight, hard balls, pressing hard at every stage. At the final stage, keep it pressed a little longer so that the surface becomes smooth.
- Decorate the top of each ball with almonds and pistachios. Serve.
- These ladoos can be stored for almost 4-6 weeks in an airtight jar.