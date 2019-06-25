Swachh Odisha, Sustha Odisha: 10 districts achieve 100% toilet coverage

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has made giant strides in the implementation of “Swachh Odisha, Sustha Odisha’ campaign jointly launched by the Central and State Government.

So far, nine districts in Odisha have achieved 100% coverage in individual household latrine construction(IHHL). Similarly, four districts have achieved 90 to 96 per cent target. Besides, construction of more than 84 per cent individual household latrines has been completed in 10 districts.

This was known from a review meeting chaired by chief secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi and secretary of union water and sanitation ministry Parameswaran Iyer.

According to the discussion at the meeting, the average IHHL coverage in the state has been stepped up from 12% in the 2012-13 base year to 86% in the current year.

The Chief Secretary over a video conferencing review with Collectors today, fixed timeline for each district for 100% coverage within 31st August.

The campaign is being funded jointly by Central and State Government on 60:40 sharing basis. Each beneficiary family is supported with an incentive of Rs 12000 for construction of toilet. Around 79 lakh households have been enlisted for this incentive.