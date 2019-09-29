Swachh Bharat programme is a game-changer: Unicef official

New Delhi: The Swachh Bharat programme has become a game-changer and become an example across the world, according to a top Unicef official.

UNICEF India’s Sanitation (WASH) chief Nicolas Osbert showered praises on the programme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his maiden Independence Day address in 2014.

The components of the government’s flagship scheme include the construction of household toilets, community and public toilets and solid waste management.

Osbter said: “Five years ago, I was told that talking about open defection was a taboo here.