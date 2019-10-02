Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Observed On The Eve Of Gandhi Jayanti At IIT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was observed at IIT Bhubaneswar today at its permanent campus to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

Prof. R V Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar offered floral tribute to “Bapuji” in the presence of other faculty, students and staff. The “Swacchta” pledge was administered by the Registrar, after which the Director addressed the gathering.

Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar in his address conveyed that Non-violence and Truth are the basic doctrines of Gandhian philosophy. The Mahatma, a great thinker, a philosopher and the father of our nation, continues to be the epitome of great leadership, simplicity and satyagraha. He urged everybody and IITians in particular should continue to derive inspiration from this great personality of the Millennium. On this occasion, he asked each one of them to stand up for the values of Gandhian philosophy and work towards the prosperity of the nation.

In addition, he also took this opportunity to call upon every IITian to join the noble initiative announced by Shri Narendra Modiji, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India by committing towards the “Swachchhata” of our motherland starting from their own premises. He was of the opinion that at this stage of their life, the student community can be shaped in to good citizens with a favourable mindset to make the concept of ‘Clean and Green India’ a reality. He also stressed on the fact that the practice of cleanliness must be practised on a regular and continuous basis since the concept of cleanliness leads to overall improvement of the credibility of the academic institution.

The students at IIT Bhubaneswar also presented an effective short play based on the theme of cleanliness. All the students, faculty and staff members at IIT Bhubaneswar participated in the Cleanliness Drive to clean outside the Main gate, work place and Campus as the part of “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan”. Also present on the occasion were Deans and Heads of the School, Registrar, President Gymkhana, Faculty, Students and Staff Members of IIT Bhubaneswar. In addition under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan ( UBA),the students, faculty and staff members under the guidance of Prof. R.V Raja Kumar a distributed cloth bags to the nearby villages of Argul, Kansapad, Podapoda, Khudupur, Padanpur villages of Khordha District. They also requested them to ban the use of plastic bags along with making them understand about the pros and cons of the same.