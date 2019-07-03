SVNIRTAR director hurt in attack by miscreants

Cuttack: Director of Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training & Research (SVNIRTAR) in Olatpur, Shakti Prasad Das was injured in an attack by two miscreants near Kantapada.

According to reports, Das noticed two bike-borne youths following him while he was returning from the institute in his official vehicle.Suddenly, a hard object struck his head leaving him injured.

Sensing threat to his life, Das drove to Olatpur police station and lodged a complaint.
However, the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

