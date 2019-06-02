Suspended Sri Lanka Police Chief Blames President For Easter Blasts

Colombo: The suspended Police Chief of Sri Lanka has blamed President Maithripala Sirisena for failing to prevent Easter bombings that killed 258 people in the island nation.

The suspended police chief Inspector-General Pujith Jayasundara has petitioned the Supreme Court accusing Sirisena of not taking adequate steps to ward off the gory incident. In a 20-page complaint, he has disclosed serious communication gaps between intelligence agencies and the security arms of the government.

Jayasundara said the country’s premier spy agency, the State Intelligence Service (SIS), ordered him last year to stop ongoing police investigations into Islamic militants. He alleged that the SIS, which reports directly to Sirisena, wanted the police Terrorist Investigation Department to stop all inquiries into extremist Muslim factions.

Jayasundara said the head of the SIS, Nilantha Jayawardena, did not take seriously the intelligence shared by neighbouring India which warned of an impending attack by the extremists. The suspended police officer further said as there were no inputs from the spy agency, it was very difficult to alert his senior men to act decisively against the perpetrators.

It may be recalled that Sirisena suspended Jayasundara after he refused to accept responsibility for the deadly attacks. The Attorney General has asked for a full bench of the apex court to decide the case.

Jayasundara said he was offered a diplomatic post if he stepped down. But, he refused as he was not responsible for the catastrophic intelligence failure. He said he had been sidelined by the President since a political rift between the President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe emerged in October.

Jayasundara’s petition came days after Sirisena publicly rebuked another intelligence official, Sisira Mendis after he told a parliamentary panel that the Easter suicide bombings could have been avoided.

Sirisena has denied claims by Mendis that the country’s highest security body was not meeting as often as it should have to take stock of the country’s security matters.