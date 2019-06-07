Suspected Maoists torch vehicles on Odisha-Jharkhand border

By pragativadinewsservice
Suspected Maoists
Rourkela: Unidentified men suspected to be Maoists torched four vehicles near Hating village in Bano area on Odisha-Jharkhand border last night, the police said today.

According to reports, armed miscreants, believed to be members of PLFI, reached Hating village last night and torched nearly four vehicles including a JCB. However, the driver who was present at the spot managed to escape to the nearby forest.

On being informed about the incident, Jharkhand police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

pragativadinewsservice
