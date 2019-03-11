Sushma Swaraj tweets to reach out to Indian family killed in Ethiopian air crash

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday tweeted to reach out to the family of Shikha Garg who was killed in Ethiopian air crash on Sunday.

The minister said she had tried to reach the family of the UN consultant but to no avail.

Shikha was a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) consultant attached with the Environment Ministry.

She was travelling to Nairobi to attend a meeting of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on that fateful day.

Swaraj tweeted: I am trying to reach the family of Shikha Garg who has unfortunately died in the air crash. I have tried her husband’s number many times. Please help me reach her family.”

Three other Indians killed in the crash are Vaidya Pannagesh Bhaskar, Vaidya Hansin Annagesh and Nukavarapu Manisha.

At least 157 people, including 148 passengers and nine crew members, were killed when a Boeing 737 Max 8 plane of the Ethiopian Airlines crashed some 40 miles south-east of the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Sunday.