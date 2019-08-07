Sushma Swaraj To Be Cremated With Full State Honours Today

New Delhi: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away last night, will be cremated with full state honours today.

Her mortal remains are kept at her residence in Jantar Mantar and tributes will be paid till 11 am today here.

The body of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj will be kept for three hours at the BJP headquarters today for party workers and leaders to pay tributes, BJP working president JP Nadda said.

Her last rites will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium.

The body will be kept at the party headquarters from 12 pm – 3 pm for people to pay respects today after which it will be taken to Lodhi Road Electric Crematorium for the last rites.

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away late on Tuesday night in New Delhi. She was 67 years old. Sushma Swaraj was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Science in New Delhi after she suffered a cardiac arrest.

As soon as news about Sushma Swaraj’s death broke, reactions and condolences started pouring in from leaders across party lines, the international community and her fans and followers on social media.

Sushma Swaraj’s last words on a public platform were to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.