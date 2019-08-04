Sushant-Shraddha starrer Chhichhore’s trailer released

By pragativadinewsservice
Chhichhore's trailer released
Mumbai: The makers of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore have unveiled the trailer of the film on the occasion of Friendship day today.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the trailer on his Twitter handle today.

Helmed by director Nitesh Tiwari, the film is based on the life of eight friends who reunite after several years in times of crisis.

The clip begins with Sushant Singh Rajput giving us the gist of the film. He introduces us to a typical college life where friends turn into a family in no time.

As the trailer proceeds, we are taken on a journey of relationships, of friendships and the silly, goofy times spent in the said friends’ company.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated to release on September 6.

