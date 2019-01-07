Sushant-Bhumi starrer Sonchiriya trailer released

Mumbai: The trailer of a much-awaited film based on Chambal dacoits ‘Sonchiriya’ starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar has been released by the makers today.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar also shared the trailer on their twitter account.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the film narrates the story of the famous dacoits of Chambal and their on & off rendezvous with the local police.

The 2.43-minute trailer shows the dacoits, played by Sushant, Ranvir Shorey, and Manoj Bajpayee, hiding inside a house from the police. It shows Sushant telling his men to surrender before the police while others call him a coward.

The film has been shot in MP and is a completely fictionalised account of the era.

Earlier, the makers had released the teaser which opened with a voice-over by Bajpayee, showcasing a village which is ruled by dacoits.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala-backed RSVP Movies, Sonchiriya will hit the theatres on February 8.