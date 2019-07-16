Surupa Sen, Tapan Ku Pattanaik from Odisha bag Sangeet Natak Akademi Ratna Award 2018

Bhubaneswar: The Sangeet Natak Akademi announced its awards for the year 2018. Eminent classical dancer and daughter in law of Odisha, Sonal Mansingh, Odissi Guru Surupa Sen and Chhau Dance Guru Tapan Kumar Pattanaik were conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi’s prestigious fellowships or Akademi Ratna awards on Tuesday.

The Fellowship of the Akademi is the most prestigious and a rare honour, which is restricted to 40 numbers at any given time, it said in a press statement on Tuesday.

The 44 artistes include three joint awards:

In the field of music, 11 eminent artistes were selected: Mani Prasad – Hindustani Vocal, Madhup Mudgal – Hindustani Vocal, Tarun Bhattacharya – Hindustani Instrumental – Santoor, Tejendra Narayan Majumdar – Hindustani Instrumental – Sarod, Alamelu Mani -ACarnatic Vocal, Malladi Suribabu – Carnatic Vocal, S. Kasim and S. Babu (Joint Award) – Carnatic Instrumental – Nagaswaram; Ganesh and Kumaresh (Joint Award) – Carnatic Instrumental – Violin; Suresh Wadkar – Other Major Traditions of Music – Sugam Sangeet, Shanti Hiranand – other major traditions of music – Sugam Sangeet; H. Ashangbi Devi – other major traditions of music – Nata Sankirtana, Manipur.

In the field of dance, nine eminent artistes have been selected: Radha Sridhar for Bharatanatyam; Ishira and Maulik Shah (Joint Award) for Kathak; Akham Lakshmi Devi for Manipuri; Pasumurthy Ramalinga Sastry for Kuchipudi, Tankeswar Hazarika Borbayan for Sattriya, Gopika Varma for Mohiniattam, Deepak Mazumdar for Contemporary Dance.

In the field of theatre, nine eminent artists have been selected: Rajiv Naik for Playwriting; Laltluangliana Khiangte for Playwriting; Sanjaya Upadhyay for Direction, S. Raghunandana for Direction, Suhas Joshi for Acting, Teekam Joshi for Acting; Swapan Nandy for Mime; Bhagawat A.S. Nanjappa – other major traditions of theatre – Yakshagana, A.M. Parameswaran Kuttan Chakkiyar – other major traditions of theatre – Kutiyattam.

In the field of traditional/folk/tribal music/dance/theatre and puppetry, 10 artistes have been selected: Malini Awasthi, Folk Music, Uttar Pradesh; Gazi Khan Barna, Folk Music – Khartal, Rajasthan; Narendar Singh.

Negi, Folk Song, Uttarakhand; Mohd. Sadiq Bhagat, Folk Theatre (Bhand Pather), J&K; Kota Sachidanand Shastry, Harikatha, Andhra Pradesh; Arjun Singh Dhruve, Folk Dance, Madhya Pradesh; Somnath Battu, Folk Music, Himachal Pradesh; Anupama Hoskere, Puppetry (String), Karnataka; Hem Chandra Goswami, Mask Making, Assam.

Diwan Singh Bajeli and Puru Dadhich have been selected in the field of Overall Contribution/Scholarship in the Performing Arts.

The Akademi Awards, conferred since 1952, not only symbolise the highest standard of excellence and achievements, but also recognise sustained individual work and contribution, it said.