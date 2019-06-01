Surjya Narayan Patro elected Speaker of 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leader & Digapahandi MLA Surjya Narayan Patro was elected the Speaker of 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly here on Saturday.

Chief Minister & leader of the House, Naveen Patnaik proposed the name of Patra for the post which was supported by State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh and other members.

The former minister Surjya Narayan Patro is was elected uncontested as the Speaker of Odisha Assembly, as no other name was submitted to the Assembly Secretary.

Later, the Pro tem Speaker Amar Prasad Satpathy invited Patro to take the charge as the Speaker of 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Barachana MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy was the pro tem speaker of Odisha Assembly. He had administered the oath to 146 elected legislators including CM Patnaik in the House for two days.