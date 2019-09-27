Suresh Raina dreams to fill No. 4 gap in Indian team ahead of World T20

New Delhi: The most trusted and India team batting run-machine, Suresh Raina today said that he is expecting to be back in action from November and is keen on giving a shot at the back-to-back T20 World Cups in 2020 and 2021.

Raina used to be an ideal middle-order batsman when he was playing for the Indian team. He feels that he can bat for India at number 4 batting position which has turned into a headache for Team India. It’s been two years that India is struggling to find an ideal candidate for that position.

Raina has been out of favour since July 2018. He made his last appearance in blues against England. The 32-year-old is currently recovering from his knee injury but the left-handed batsman is eyeing his comeback into the national squad very soon.

The current No. 4 is Rishabh Pant, who is going through a rough phase in terms of form. Pant got the backing of Raina, who called on the youngster to play his brand of cricket.

The No.4 batting spot has been a hot topic of discussion for Team India in the last two years. Many batsmen including the all-rounders had tried to make the spot clear. Ambati Rayudu and Vijay Shankar were handed the responsibility to play at that spot. But, once Shankar got injured during the tournament, Rishabh Pant was given the chance to play at the same slot.

Speaking to The Hindu Raina said, “Basically my left knee was cleaned up. I expect to be back playing in November. I can be the No. 4 for India. I have batted in that slot before and delivered. I am looking forward to an opportunity with two T20 World Cups coming up.”

Notably, Raina has played many scintillating innings in the overseas. Mainly during the tour of England and India tour to Australia, England and South Africa, Raina made this tremendous contribution to in the series.

Raina has a brilliant record while batting at number 4 position as he has managed to score 675 runs in 18 innings at an average of 45 with one ton and 6 half-centuries. With India looking for ideal batsmen for their middle order, the experienced Raina wants to throw his hat in the ring. Raina has played 78 T20Is, scoring 1605 runs including a century.

However, Pant has been facing harsh criticism from several quarters for his performances. He has been accused of poor shot selection and not valuing his wicket. Raina, who has scored 5,615 ODI and 1,605 T20I runs, believes the 21-year-old appears to be confused at the moment and someone needs to sit down and talk with him. Suresh Raina has scored 5,615 ODI and 1,605 T20I runs while playing for Team India and is known to be a very destructive batsman when he was in his best.