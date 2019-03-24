Suresh Raina becomes first player to score 5,000 runs in IPL

Chennai: Suresh Raina became the first player to score 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on Saturday.

Raina had earlier scored 4,985 runs in 176 matches at an average of 34.37 with one century and 35 half-centuries.

He is the most-capped cricketer in the IPL and the only batsman to reach the 300-run mark in all 11 seasons.

The CSK beat RCB with a seven-wicket win in the opening match of IPL 2019 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday night.