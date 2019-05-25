Surat coaching center fire tragedy: Bollywood fraternity extends condolences

Mumbai: In the wake of the devastating Surat coaching center fire mishap, Bollywood celebrities extended their condolences through messages on their social media handles.

Mourning the loss of people and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured ones in the massive fire which broke out in Surat in a multi-storey building today Bollywood fraternity extended their prayers.

T 3174 – Terrible tragedy in Surat .. a devastating fire and 14-17 year old children caught in it jump off the building and perish ..

Grief beyond expression .. prayers 🙏🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2019



Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the Surat fire tragedy. Heartbreaking. Prayers. — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) May 24, 2019



Deeply saddened to hear about the Fire Tragedy in #Surat today. My condolences go out to the grieving families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) May 24, 2019



18 Students Dead In Surat Coaching Centre Fire, Many Jumped Off Buildinghttps://t.co/ne74g5xpSw.. ohhh Goddd….My heart aches.. Those breaking the norms should be EXECUTED.. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 24, 2019



My condolences to the families of the victims..may their souls rest in peace.This is so heartbreaking 🙏🏻 We really need to be more diligent about our security and safety rules and conditions.Stricter laws and better implementation #SuratfireTragedy https://t.co/NRXX8MraE3 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) May 24, 2019



Heartbreaking…. prayers for the children who are injured critically… those who flouted safety requirements must be charged with murder . #Surat

18 Students Dead In Surat Coaching Centre Fire, Many Jumped Off Building https://t.co/63L1kSCnVY via @ndtv — Onir (@IamOnir) May 24, 2019



The coaching center was located on the third or fourth floor of the complex. The fire was so intense that many students died of suffocation, while others chose to even jump off the building. The casualties of the students were approximately 20.