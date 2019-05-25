Surat coaching center fire tragedy: Bollywood fraternity extends condolences

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Surat coaching center fire tragedy
20

Mumbai: In the wake of the devastating Surat coaching center fire mishap, Bollywood celebrities extended their condolences through messages on their social media handles.

Mourning the loss of people and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured ones in the massive fire which broke out in Surat in a multi-storey building today Bollywood fraternity extended their prayers.

The coaching center was located on the third or fourth floor of the complex. The fire was so intense that many students died of suffocation, while others chose to even jump off the building. The casualties of the students were approximately 20.

pragativadinewsservice
