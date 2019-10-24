Supreme Court withdraws Odisha HC Bar’s power to punish senior lawyer

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday withdrew the power of Odisha High Court Bar Association to take any disciplinary against Shiva Shankar Mishra. Advocate Mishra is representing Orissa High Court in the Supreme Court.

The SC also stayed the decision of the Orissa HC Bar Association to suspend senior lawyer Mishra.

The apex court bench comprising Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph has directed Odisha government to submit a report on how many days judicial work was stopped at the High Court and lower courts of the state due to lawyers’ strike in 2018 and 2019.

The Odisha government has informed the apex court that its machinery is well equipped to provide security to lawyers and litigants in different courts including the High Court. After getting the submission from the Odisha government in this regard, the court said that deployment of paramilitary forces in the HC was not needed as of now.

The Attorney General KK Venugopal urged the court to deliver the judgment based on the guidelines of the National Law Commission. The Supreme Court bench has summoned the presidents of Odisha Bar Association and Odisha Bar Council to appear personally before the court on the next hearing on November 8.

The apex court has directed the duo to explain in detail the reasons behind the lawyers’ strike in the state and why contempt of court will not be slapped on the lawyers for such an act.

The court has also summoned the President of the Bar Council of India to remain present on that day and assist them in hearing the case.