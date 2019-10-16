Supreme Court ends daily hearings in Ayodhya case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ended daily hearings in Ayodhya case on Wednesday afternoon which was going on for forty days.

The verdict in the case is likely before November 17. The judges have extended the timing of the hearings and chastised the advocates for twisting the case.

The CJI Rajan Gogoi even got disgusted and declared that : “Enough is enough” after a lawyer asked the top court for more time for arguments. The Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi threatened to walk out following the commotion it the courtroom.

The apex court witnessed dramatic moments in the last day of hearing as a senior lawyer tore up a map and there was relentless interruptions which infuriated the judges.

Rajeev Dhavan, representing Muslim petitioners including the Sunni Waqf Board in the title suit, tore up a pictorial map showing the Ram Janmasthan after asking the court’s permission.