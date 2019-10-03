Superstition! Man’s Family Seeks Divine Help After Snakebite In Jajpur Village

Jajpur: In an incident of superstition prevailing in rural areas, a man was taken to a temple after being bitten by a snake instead of immediately rushing to a doctor in Asanajhara village under Korei police limits in Jajpur district.

While a series of snakebite deaths in the villages of Odisha have surfaced in the recent past, the victim and his family members decided to take refuge in god.

Reportedly, a Yagna and other religious rituals in order to treat the victim are being conducted at the Akhandalamani Temple in the village.

According to sources, one Ramakant Nayak was bitten by the venomous reptile while working in the fields yesterday.

Hoping to save Ramakant, his family members approached the temple authorities and started the preparations for the Homa.

Revered in India as a symbol of supernatural power, snakes are worshipped by some communities. These beliefs encourage people to trust faith healers and avoid medical treatment, often resulting in the death of the victim.

Notably, in large parts of Odisha, sorcerers not only get the first call in snakebite cases but are also expected to revive the dead in many instances. Such is the sway of superstition over basic medical science in this age.