Sunny Leone beats Sapna Chaudhary at Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone beat Sapna Chaudhary at the famous Haryanvi song ‘Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal’ on video sharing mobile application TikTok.

Recently, the actress shared a video of herself dancing on the famous song ‘Teri Aakhiya Ka Yo Kajal’. Sunny did the ‘naggin’ steps and rolled on the floor while she shot mock air guns dancing with her partner.

The original song, which has crossed 403 million views on YouTube and has been bankrolled under the banner Sonotek, features Sapna Choudhary in the lead role as she dances her heart out in the video.

Here is the original one :

Earlier, Sunny had posted a short clip of her dance video on the song ‘Sadi Gali’ on her social media platforms and left her millions of fan weak on the knee. The actress, who has millions of followers on social media, can be seen grooving to the song from Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan starrer film ‘Tanu Weds Manu’.

