Sundergarh lady SP booked for assaulting woman

Sundergarh: A case has been registered against Soumya Mishra, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sundergarh district, for allegedly attacking a pregnant woman inside her house.

The case was filed against the SP on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim at Hemagiri police station. In her complaint, the woman alleged that the SP had come to her house in search of her husband and assaulted her.

The complainant further alleged that she suffered miscarriage due to the assault by the cop.

According to woman’s complaint, a case has been registered against the SP under Sections 347, 341, 506, 457,323, 294, 342, 313, 166, 503 and 504 of IPC.