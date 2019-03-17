Sundargarh SDC Chairperson Kusum Tete resigns from post

Sundargarh: Ahead of the forthcoming elections, chairperson of Sundargarh Special Development Council (SDC), Kusum Tete today resigned from the post.

She tendered her resignation to Chief Minister and BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik citing ‘personal reason’.

In a statement to the media, Tete said that she is hopeful of contesting the 2019 Assembly polls with a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket.

It is worth mentioning, Kusum Tete had contested the 2014 Assembly polls on BJD ticket from Sundergarh constituency. However, she was defeated by Congress’ Jogesh Singh, who has recently joined the BJD.