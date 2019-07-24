Sundargarh minor girl gang-rape: 7 held, three at large

Sundargarh: Biramitrapur Police on Wednesday arrested seven persons in connection with the gang-rape of a minor girl at Harpali slum in Rourkela of Sundargarh district.

The accused were arrested on the basis of a video clip of the incident that went viral on social media. Efforts are on to nab three other accused who are absconding, the police said.

Notably, the 15-year-old girl had gone to the marriage party of her cousin brother on July 8 night when she was gang-raped. She was initially mum over the incident due to fear and social stigma.

However, she broke her silence and narrated her ordeal to the family members after the video of the incident went viral. The family members lodged a complaint following which a probe was launched.