Sundargarh: Bonai BEO suspended for having chicken in MDM

Sundargarh: Sundargarh District Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan on Friday suspended the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Bonai for having a non-vegetarian meal during a midday meal (MDM) with students.

The suspended BEO has been identified as Binay Prakash Soy.

According to reports, on October 3, BEO Binay Prakash Soy had visited Tilaemala Primary School in Bonai block for inspection.

During the visit, he along with the school’s principal Triupti Chandan Kisan had lunch with the students. While the students had their regular rice and dal in lunch, the BEO and the school authorities were served chicken meals.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media the accused BEO has been placed under suspension by the district Collector.

